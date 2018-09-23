CLOSE
Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade At Concert

NBA Youngboy got into it with a fan at a recent concert. The fade was something serious. 

Reports TMZ:

Youngboy had just finished performing Friday night at The National in Richmond, Virginia when he jumped off the stage and beelined it toward a fan.

The fan apparently did something — we don’t know what — to enrage the rapper. After hopping off stage, Youngboy threw the first punch.

The rapper’s friend came in for an assist but that didn’t seem necessary, because the fan was getting pummeled.

The crowd seemed shocked but didn’t take sides. Security rushed in and broke it up.

Takes sides?

They didn’t want that smoke.

