What a difference a year makes.

Last year NBA star point guard Kyrie Irving caught the wrath of twitter and scientists when he admitted that he believed the earth was flat but recently the Boston Celtic did a 180 and apologized his original statement.

NBA.com is reporting that at a recent Forbes Under 30 summit in Bean Town, Irving apologized for his original conspiracy theory based beliefs.

“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, `You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said, as the room attending his session laughed. “I apologize. I apologize.”

Irving said he’s since learned certain thoughts are best kept in “intimate conversations.”

So wait, does that mean he still believes the earth is flat? He didn’t necessarily refute the flat earth theory when he went on to say, “At the time, I was like huge into conspiracies,” Irving said. “And everybody’s been there.”

Though the flat earth theory isn’t a popular one, he’s not alone in that arena. Rapper B.o.B and NFL quarterback Geno Smith also came out as flat earthers and were naturally slandered for refuting everyday science. But regardless of what sciencentists has proven over time these gentlemen aren’t the first flat earthers to walk the globe nor will they be the last.

Kyrie Irving Apologizes for His Flat Earth Struggle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: