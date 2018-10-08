CLOSE
NOBODY’S FOOL New York Premiere Flyaway courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Nobody's Fool

Register to win a flyaway for you and a guest to the premiere of “NOBODY’S FOOL” in New York City!

 

·         Break away to bustling Manhattan, the setting for Tyler Perry’s hilarious new comedy, to attend the New York City premiere of NOBODY’S FOOL!

·         You’ll spend two (2) nights in a four-star hotel with daily breakfast in the Times Square area – the perfect base to experience life in the Big Apple.

·         To explore your surroundings, you’ll receive two (2) 48-hours Hop-On-Hop-Off Manhattan tour passes to discover the city’s most popular boroughs and sights including Uptown, Downtown, Brooklyn, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Wall Street and Harlem.

·         Once you’ve oriented yourself, prepare for the exciting premiere of NOBODY’S FOOL. Enjoy viewing the star-studded red carpet activities before settling in to watch the hilarity that ensues when two sisters reunite in New York. Share the excitement of the big city during this unforgettable premiere experience to New York.

Travel for Grand Prize Winner and his/her one (1) guest must take place between Saturday, October 27, 2018 and Monday, October 29, 2018.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area who are 21 years of age or older.  The Nobody’s Fool Flyaway Sweepstakes ends October 12, 2018.  Subject to Official Rules.

