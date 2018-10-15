Gary With Da Tea is back and is giving us all the tea about Kandi Burruss. He mentioned that some rumors are coming out that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” star is allegedly pregnant. Gary talked about how Kandi has allegedly spoken to the producers of Bravo about what was going on with her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In a piece of the trailer for the new season Kandi talked about expanding the family with her daughter, Riley Burruss, but she thinks the family is fine the way it is. In 2016, Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker welcomed their son Ace and were so happy about it. Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams are pregnant right now so we will have to wait and see if Kandi really is or not.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Sing For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nick Cannon is known for his hit show “Wild N Out,” and recently announced he will get his own late night talk show. Rickey Smiley mentioned that there are no Black late night show hosts and how exciting this is. Nick will be allowed to wear his turban and will have on comedy as well as music acts. The show is set to come out next year and we’re so happy for Nick Cannon.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Talks About Getting “Kandi Koated Nights” To TV After 9 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Kandi Burruss Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com