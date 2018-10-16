CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Gives Back Pete Davidson’s Engagement Ring

1 reads
Leave a comment

When high profile couples split, the stories become who gets to keep what. In the case of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, two things became a topic of conversation — her engagement ring and the couples pig, Piggy Smallz.

According to TMZ, Ariana gave back the $100K pear shaped engagement ring because she felt it was the “right thing” to do.

RELATED: Ariana Grande To Perform Wicked’s “The Wizard & I” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rumor Has It: Mac Miller’s Death Had A Lot To Do With Ariana Grande’s Split From Pete Davidson

As far as Piggy Smallz? Despite Pete having a tattoo of the little porker on his stomach, Piggy belongs to Ariana and will continue to belong to her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Ariana Grande Gives Back Pete Davidson’s Engagement Ring was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close