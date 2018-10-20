CLOSE
Kanye West Doesn’t Want Any Smoke With Snoop Dogg — Check The T-Shirt

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

So we all know how erratic Kanye has been lately, even leading into his recent invasion of East Africa. But I also know we’ve all grown a little tired of his antics.

This latest move though? I’ve got nothin but respect.

UGANDA, EAST AFRICA – By now, we all know Snoop Dogg isn’t a fan of a Donald Trump or anyone who backs him. So, when the D-O-Double-G set his sights on Kanye West for his unwavering support of 45, it wasn’t at all surprising.

Now, ‘Ye has attempted to bridge the gap by posting a photo to Twitter of himself wearing a Snoop t-shirt — again.

This time, he wrote “All love” in the caption.

