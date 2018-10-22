7 Charged in Fort Valley State Prostitution Ring

Seven people have been charged with operating a prostitution ring at Fort Valley State University.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, the graduate advisory to a sorority on campus, is accused of being the ringleader and setting up the meetings between the men and young women. Johnson allegedly used her position to supply women to clients, reportedly so they could save money for their sorority fees.
The Constitution reports, warrants were issued for:
- Ernest Harvey, 47, of Fort Valley, an assistant principal in charge of discipline at Huntington Middle School in Houston County.
- Kenneth Howard, 56, of Fort Valley, the city manager of Hinesville.
- Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Fort Valley.
- Charles Jones, 57, of Fort Valley, a former attorney for Fort Valley State.
- Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins.
- Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele, the vice chairman of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners and a local pastor and mortician.
Each are charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018.
Fort Valley State released a two-paragraph statement Friday afternoon saying its first priority is the safety of its students while noting University System of Georgia immediately investigated when university officials learned about the allegations in April.
“We have consistently and aggressively worked with the University System of Georgia and law enforcement to ensure that anyone who allegedly puts our students at risk is investigated thoroughly and expeditiously, and have advocated for the most appropriate standards to be applied. While we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, we expect anyone who has compromised the trust of our students to be held accountable with all deliberate speed,” it said.
Celebs Representing HBCUs
Celebs Representing HBCUs
1. Terrence J1 of 25
2. Ruben Studdard2 of 25
3. Filmmaker Will Packer attended Florida A&M University3 of 25
4. Erykah Badu4 of 25
5. Alice Walker5 of 25
6. Common6 of 25
7. Sean "Diddy" Combs7 of 25
8. Jacque Reid8 of 25
9. Martin Luther King, Jr.9 of 25
10. Nikki Giovanni10 of 25
11. Oprah Winfrey11 of 25
12. Spike Lee12 of 25
13. Taraji P. Henson13 of 25
14. Wanda Sykes14 of 25
15. Wendy Raquel Robinson15 of 25
16. Yolanda Adams16 of 25
17. Tom Joyner17 of 25
18. Keshia Knight-Pulliam18 of 25
19. Lance Gross19 of 25
20. Shaun Robinson20 of 25
21. Thurgood Marshall21 of 25
22. Samuel L. Jackson22 of 25
23. LaTanya Richardson23 of 25
24. Jerry Rice24 of 25
25. Keenan Ivory Wayans25 of 25
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
7 Charged in Fort Valley State Prostitution Ring was originally published on blackamericaweb.com