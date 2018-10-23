CLOSE
Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims Telling Their Sides

The series looking into the life of the beleaguered entertainer debuts at the top of next year on the cable network.

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

R. Kelly will have his defenders as long as his fans keeping supporting the fact he made a decent amount of two-step and slow jams in his long career, but it hasn’t stopped the dark side of his life from coming to the light. In an upcoming docu-series from Lifetime, some of the beleaguered R&B crooner‘s alleged victims band together to tell their sides of the story and the abuse they suffered at Kelly’s hands.

Rolling Stone reports:

The clip contrasts Kelly’s smooth stage persona with the myriad lawsuits, charges and claims against the musician – including the allegations that he’s held women against their will in a sex cult. “There’s a difference between R. Kelly and Robert. R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy,” one woman narrates in the clip. “But Robert…is the devil.” Other interview subjects refer to the singer as a “puppet master” and a “monster.”

Surviving R. Kelly traces the vocalist’s controversial past from 1970 to the present day, highlighting numerous abuse accusations of underage African-American girls. The project includes over 50 interviews, including spots from John Legend, R&B artist Sparkle, talk show host Wendy Williams and civil rights activist Tarana Burke. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones and brothers Carey and Bruce also participated in the doc.

Watch the clip below.

Surviving R. Kelly makes its debut on Thursday, January 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Photo: Getty

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Trailer Features Alleged Victims Telling Their Sides was originally published on hiphopwired.com

