Rajon Rondo Denies Spitting On Chris Paul, Calls Him A “Horrible Teammate”

LeBron James debut home game for the Lakers last weekend got extra lit down the stretch when Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo put them paws on each other and had to be separated by their respective teammates. Though everyone’s been blaming Rajon Rondo for setting things off with “spit-gate,” he’s pushing back on the allegation and claims that Chris Paul isn’t the good guy he portrays himself to be.

Speaking to ESPN the current Lakers point guard denied even being able to spit on Chris Paul while calling him a bad teammate.

“This is the only time I’m going to address this,” Rondo told ESPN on Tuesday. “I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I [was] exasperated because I was about to tell him to ‘get the [expletive] out of here.’

“Look at my body language [in the video]. My hands on my hips. I turn away for a second. Look at Eric [Gordon] and Melo [Carmelo Anthony] in the video. If they saw me spit, they would have turned their face up or something. They had no reaction.”

We don’t know, Rondo. There’s been close-up videos making the rounds on the internet that clearly show spit slickly shooting out of Rajon’s mouth into Paul’s direction which then led to the Houston point guard pulling back and reacting.

Of course, the league came down on the players involved in the scuffle with CP3 getting the least amount of game suspensions at 2, Rondo will be gone for 3 and Brandon Ingram (who initially began everything by shoving James Harden) will be ghost for 4 games. Rondo for his part isn’t surprised that the league gave CP3 the benefit of the doubt.

“Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo told ESPN. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in L.A.; trying to get to the Clippers’ locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident.”

As for the video that clearly showed spit streaking out of his mouth, Rondo said, “Y’all are playing me with these tricks or these mind games, tampering with the evidence,” Rondo told ESPN on Tuesday. “Ain’t no way that I intentionally spit on you with my body language the way it was.”

He added, “One, if I spit on you, bottom line, there is not going to be no finger-pointing. If you felt that I just spit on you, then all bets are off. Two, look at my body language. If I spit on you on purpose, I’m going to be ready for a man to swing on me. You ain’t going to have my hands on my hip and my head look away at someone if I spit on them. After the [expletive] goes down, within 30 seconds, you run and tell the sideline reporters that I spit on you? If I spit on you, you are trying to get to me. You not trying to make up a story so you can look like a good guy. It makes no sense to me.”

