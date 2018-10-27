Gunfire Erupts At Celebration For Tekashi69, 2 Arrested

Tekashi69 dodged a legal bullet and literal bullets Friday, just as it appears he was on his way to keeping his nose out of trouble. While at a celebration with his new manager after getting sentenced for four years probation at a New York restaurant, gunfire rang out and two men were later arrested.

New York Daily News reports:

Zachary Bunce, 33, of Wyandanch, N.Y. and Faheem Walter, 29, of Manhattan were both charged with gang assault for the fight that ended with guns being flashed and bullets flying at Philippe’s, a high-end restaurant on Madison Ave. and E. 59th St.

Members of the rapper’s entourage were celebrating how Tekashi managed to avoid jail time for a sex abuse case and were trying to push their way into the party — but the new manager objected to their presence, and his privately-hired security turned them away, said law enforcement sources.

After Tekashi left, the spurned crew of four or five men returned to the ritzy restaurant with a beef.

One of the brutes hit one of the manager’s security guards over the head with a chair and flashed a gun.

The wounded guard, a retired cop, pulled his licensed pistol and fired once, hitting Walter in the stomach, cops said.

The outlet adds that Walter attempted to flee the scene in a cab but was later caught by the cops. So far, Tekashi69 has yet to address the matter publicly.

