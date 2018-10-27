Ella Mai Shares Her Love For The “Genius Mind” Of Lauryn Hill [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Entertainment News
| 10.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

While we were celebrating the amazing achievements of singer Ella Mai in 2018, the UK born artist took time to speak on her biggest influence, Lauryn Hill. Ella explains while Ms. Hill’s Mad genius mind is so important to her and how the albums “Miseducation…” and MTV Unplugged is so important to her.

We also get the details on how H.E.R. and Ella Mai got together to record for her album with Angie Ange and DJ Money backstage at KYS Fest!

More From The First Annual KYS Fest! 

What’s Next For Ari Lennox After “Whipped Cream?” [#KYSFEST Exclusive]

H.E.R. “It’s About Lifting Each Other Up” [#KYSFest Exclusive]

 

Ella Mai At KYS Fest

Ella Mai Performs Live At #KYSFest [Photos]

100 photos Launch gallery

Ella Mai Performs Live At #KYSFest [Photos]

Continue reading Ella Mai Performs Live At #KYSFest [Photos]

Ella Mai Performs Live At #KYSFest [Photos]

Ella Mai Shares Her Love For The “Genius Mind” Of Lauryn Hill [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close