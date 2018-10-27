While we were celebrating the amazing achievements of singer Ella Mai in 2018, the UK born artist took time to speak on her biggest influence, Lauryn Hill. Ella explains while Ms. Hill’s Mad genius mind is so important to her and how the albums “Miseducation…” and MTV Unplugged is so important to her.

We also get the details on how H.E.R. and Ella Mai got together to record for her album with Angie Ange and DJ Money backstage at KYS Fest!

Ella Mai Shares Her Love For The “Genius Mind” Of Lauryn Hill [#KYSFest Exclusive] was originally published on kysdc.com