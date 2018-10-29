Why Guns Should Be Chipped Like Our Phones [EXCLUSIVE]

Hip-hop fans woke up to hear sad news today about rapper, Young Greatness being shot and killed outside a Waffle House. Reports state that he was speaking with his manager when gun shots began to go off. He allegedly tried to run, but bullets hit him and he later was pronounced dead.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As of now there is no motive as to why he was killed, but Headkrack spoke about possibly chipping guns in the future. He believes it would make things easier as to find the person that did the shooting as well as where the guns are at all times. With technology now we’re able to locate our friends and family members by using our phones and it could work the same if the government decided to chip guns.
SEE ALSO: New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed
In other hip-hop news the Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef continues. Ja Rule was supposed to perform over the weekend in Texas and to be petty, 50 Cent bought 200 tickets in the front row so that no one would be in those chairs. To clapback, Ja Rule posted several photos of 50 Cent and one showed him in makeup. This 20 year beef may never end, but for now we will continue to be entertained.
SEE ALSO: Tekashi69 Gets 4 Years Probation In Child Sex Case, Involved In Shooting Hours Later
Lastly, Childish Gambino fans might have to wait even longer to see the postponed shows. His foot is still broke and he’s unable to give fans the performance they deserve.
See more photos of rappers that have sadly died from gun violence below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- New Orleans Rapper Young Greatness Shot And Killed
- Porsha Williams Reveals Her Baby’s Gender At Baby Shower [VIDEO]
- 8-Day Old Baby Dies From Herpes After Getting Kissed By Adult With Coldsore
- DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At Crowd Surfing [VIDEO]
10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]
10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence [PHOTOS]
1. Bankroll Fresh1 of 10
2. Chinx2 of 10
3. Lil Snupe3 of 10
4. Magnolia Shorty4 of 10
5. M-Bone of Cali Swag District5 of 10
6. Lor Scoota6 of 10
7. Jam Master Jay7 of 10
8. The Notorious B.I.G.8 of 10
9. Tupac Shakur9 of 10
10. Yung Mazi10 of 10
Why Guns Should Be Chipped Like Our Phones [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com