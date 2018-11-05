Angela Simmons Shares Her Thoughts On Her Ex-Fiancé Passing

Photo by

Angela Simmons Shares Her Thoughts On Her Ex-Fiancé Passing

Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela Simmons’ 2 year-old son, was killed at his home this past weekend. According to TMZ, Sutton was speaking with another man in his driveway and the conversation ended in gunshots before the man left.

Angela took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

 

She also shared a heartfelt video of their son, Sutton Jr., watching videos of him and his father.

Reflecting . He keeps replaying it 💔 RIP Sutton .

The two were engaged in early 2016. Angela later announced, in 2017, that the engagement was off.

Sutton was 37. We send our condolences to the family.

 

 

 

