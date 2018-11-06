Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Is Searching For A Surrogate, Damon Dash Allegedly Threatens Woman & Tosses Another Out Of Shop & More

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are one of our favorite couples. We’ve watched them get engaged, married as well as have their baby boy, Ace. The two have discussed having another baby and it looks like it will happen via surrogacy.

Kandi and Todd are in the process of looking for a surrogate and if they find one already know the embryos they have stored are girls. We wish them the best of luck!

In other news, Damon Dash is making headlines after allegedly going into the children’s hair salon he invested money into and threatening not only the owner, but a customer. Reports state that Dash grabbed the customer and kicked her out. She immediately went to file a temporary restraining order against him, which was granted.

Lastly, Idris Elba was just named “Sexiest Man Alive,” by People magazine and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that this was great news. When Elba found out he was very excited and honored to hold this title. Congratulations to Idris!

