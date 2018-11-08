CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Breaking: Mass Shooting In Thousand Oaks, California

2 reads
Leave a comment

Reports are indicating that Late Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Related: Vegas Shooter Identified and More Mass Shooting Details [Video]

According to CNN, the gunman killed 12 people while injuring several. When officers arrived to the scene, the gunman had also taken his own life. Among those shot and killed was sheriff sergeant Ron Helus.

The bar was celebrating its “College Country Night” which was filled with many local college students.

We will share more details as they become available.

Related: Rapper Da Baby Explains The Shooting In Detail!! [VIDEO]

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Breaking: Mass Shooting In Thousand Oaks, California was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close