Breaking: Mass Shooting In Thousand Oaks, California

Reports are indicating that Late Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to CNN, the gunman killed 12 people while injuring several. When officers arrived to the scene, the gunman had also taken his own life. Among those shot and killed was sheriff sergeant Ron Helus.

The bar was celebrating its “College Country Night” which was filled with many local college students.

