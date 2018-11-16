CLOSE
BumbleBee The Movie Flyaway Sweepstakes

bumble bee

Source: Paramount Pictures / Radio One

Register to win a trip to Los Angeles to the red carpet Screening of the Bumblebee movie courtesy of Paramount Pictures for you and 3 of your friends or family!

Trip Details:

•             Pack up your bags and fly away to Hollywood, California to attend the exciting premiere of BUMBLEBEE!

•             Two-night stay at a cozy hotel nestled in the heart of the action

•             You will receive four (4) tickets to attend at your leisure, the impressive Los Angeles Auto Show

•             The highlight of your visit is sure to be the premiere of BUMBLEBEE. Watch the adventures of Bumblebee’s discovery in a California junkyard unfold on the big screen while witnessing the excitement of the red carpet.

