The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat

On today’s episode, Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise will sound off on some of the dope shows you should be binge watching during your Thanksgiving break. Landon chose Orange Is The New Black, currently in its sixth season, Orange Is The New Black (OITNB) is a series about women sentenced to spend time in a minimum-security women’s prison in Connecticut. The seventh and final season of OITNB drops next year so there’s no better day than Turkey Day to catch up.

DJ Franchise chooses Game of Thrones as his binge watch pick for the week. Based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, Game of Thrones is about two powerful families – kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men – playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The eighth and final season premieres April 2019 on HBO but before April, you should be spending every free minute you have refreshing your memory.

Also on this week’s episode of The Rewind, John Legend debuted his new Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which hit stores officially on October 26. The album features 14 classics and original tracks that will get you in the holiday mood. It’s John Legend’s first Christmas album ever and he calls upon fellow artists Esperanza Spalding and Stevie Wonder to help out a bit. Steve Wonder plays the harmonica on “What Christmas Means to Me” while Esperanza Spalding sings on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

October 1, 2018, John Legend announced that he would be embarking on the A Legendary Christmas from November to December 2018. He tweeted, “This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour!”

On October 11, John Legend debuted two singles from the new album, “Bring Me Love” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” They both premiered on VEVO.

