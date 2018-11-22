CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Sends Love & Prayers To Tekashi 6ix9ine Via IG

Since being jailed on racketeering charges, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez is reportedly in general population at a Brooklyn detention center.

MTV EMAs 2018 - Alternative View

Source: Tristan Fewings/MTV 2018 / Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself on the wrong side of the legal struggle once again and is now sitting in a Brooklyn detention center on racketeering charges. The boisterous rapper got some love and support from a recent collaborator in Nicki Minaj, who says that his project is most certainly on hold.

Using a cartoon image of the artist born Daniel Hernandez, Minaj, who worked with the rapper on his track “Fefe” in both audio and visual form, posted a message of hope in the caption while expressing the music is on hold.

“For reasons beyond music, the record company will hold off on putting his project out for now. Danny, I love you and am praying for you, your Mother, daughter & her Mom during this time,” Minaj wrote on Wednesday (Nov. 21).

In other Nicki Minaj news, the Queens rapper took to the streets alongside her mother to hand out Thanksgiving meals in her old neighborhood and was all smiles while doing so in chilly temps.

just gorgeous 🖤🦃

Photo: Getty

