CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Allegedly Getting Special Treatment In The Joint

His fellow inmates are reportedly unhappy about this news.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine is without a doubt one of the most famous prisoners in New York right now, and that apparently is ruffling a few feathers. Although nothing is officially confirmed, it’s being said that the rapper born Daniel Hernandez is making his fellow inmates angry with him allegedly being treated better than them.

TMZ reports:

We’re told as soon as Tekashi arrived at the facility — which is often used to house informants — a dormitory was cleared out and the only ones let back in were those who were NOT affiliated with a gang. 69 was then placed in the dorm with 11 other inmates who were described as “docile.”

The dorm in question is typically used for high-profile inmates, dirty cops and child predators.

Some of the other inmates became vocal, screaming their displeasure at what they perceived as special treatment.

One inmate near 69’s dorm clowned him by singing a song about a child predator. 69 had been convicted of a child sex crime and placed on 4 years probation.

Tekashi’s lawyer tells the outlet that he doubts his client is being propped up over the other prisoners.

Photo: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine Allegedly Getting Special Treatment In The Joint was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close