CLOSE
Test
Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More…
Rickey Smiley Argues With Da Brat About If…
Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s…
TV One Launches New Entertainment Network CLEO TV
7 items
Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of…
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
Rickey Smiley Sits Down With Syleena Johnson &…
Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger…
Gary’s Tea: Neighbor Calls The Police On Black…
Police Trying To Cover Up Killing of Morehouse…
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Secret To The Perfect Pot…
Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You…
HBO Reveals ‘Game of Thrones” Season 8 Premiere…
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…
Amazon Is Bringing Their New Headquarters To Northern…
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
H.E.R.
Stop Asking H.E.R. How Many Pairs Of Sunglasses…
Michelle Obama’s Elle Cover And Editorial Is A…
Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator…
Stacey Abrams Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit For Every…
Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In…
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And…
7 items
Gone But Not Forgotten: Gerald Levert Throughout The…
Benefits Of Incorporating Prayer Into Your Relationship [VIDEO]
Pringles Offering Thanksgiving Flavored Chips
Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said…
10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Heavy D
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…
Jeff Sessions Resigns From Role As Attorney General…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie Davis’ Archive

“Their love for each other and for their closest friends, as well as their commitment to advancing social progress through the arts and advocacy, is reflected in the vastness of this archive,” says Kevin Young, Director of the Schomburg Center.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The legacies of late actors Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis will prevail in Harlem. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at The New York Public Library—a cultural institution that serves as a hub for research and programming surrounding the global Black experience—has acquired the legendary couple’s archive, the New York Public Library reported.

The couple’s mementos being brought to the Schomburg Center is very fitting as the two spent time living in Harlem. The items that are a part of the collection capture the essence of their social activism efforts and give a glimpse into their marriage. Amongst the items are postcards and letters exchanged between the couple and activist Malcolm X, a greeting card that Coretta Scott King sent to the couple, Ruby Dee’s original script for “A Raisin in the Sun,” footage of Dee and Davis’ television appearances and interviews, correspondence between Dee and Langston Hughes and other items from the couple that are embedded in the fabric of Black culture.

The Schomburg Center acquired the archive as a part of it’s Home to Harlem project; an effort to capture the stories of impactful Black figures who had an influence in Harlem and beyond. “Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis were pillars of creativity, friendship, and support during the greatest artistic and political movements of our time,” Kevin Young, Director of the Schomburg Center, said in a statement. “Their love for each other and for their closest friends, as well as their commitment to advancing social progress through the arts and advocacy, is reflected in the vastness of this archive. Having their archive home to Harlem will help scholars and researchers tell an even more comprehensive story of the cultural and political evolution of the 20th century. We are privileged to be stewards of the Dee and Davis legacies, and to make them available to the public for study and exploration.”

In April 2017, the Schomburg Center acquired some of writer James Baldwin’s most intimate notes and letters.

SEE ALSO:

James Baldwin’s Most Intimate Archives Acquired By Schomburg Library

Canada’s New $10 Bill With Black Woman Civil Rights Leader Begins Circulation

Olivia Hooker In Uniform

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

35 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the notable individuals we lost in 2018.

The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie Davis’ Archive was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close