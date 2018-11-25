CLOSE
Reuben Foster Arrested For Domestic Violence, Cut By The 49ers

Congratulations, you played yourself.

NFL: OCT 28 49ers at Cardinals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Reuben Foster got dropped like a bad habit by the San Francisco 49ers after he was arrested for domestic violence. The linebacker allegedly slapped a woman he was seeing in the face in Tampa Bay. 

Reports TMZ:

Tampa police said Foster and a woman got into a verbal altercation Saturday at the team’s hotel. Foster allegedly slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face. Tampa police said the alleged victim had been in a relationship with Foster for 3 years.

This isn’t Fosters’ first run-in with the law. He was previously accused of domestic violence, but the judge dropped the charges in May.

The 49ers announced early Sunday morning they would be releasing Foster from the team.

Foster is reportedly being held without bail. Also, this is the same woman who recanted domestic violence charges against Foster back in May.

What more is there to say? Expect an apology and/or rehab enrollment as Foster tries to get his career back on track.

Photo: Getty

Reuben Foster Arrested For Domestic Violence, Cut By The 49ers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

