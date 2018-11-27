CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve AGAIN!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Future is out here making more children, Ciara is flourishing. Besides her role as Russell Wilson’s wife, her new music has sparked dance challenges, she’s got big name brand partnerships and she’s getting CHECKS hosting big events like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be co-hosting Rockin’ Eve again and… hitting the stage!” she said. “Let’s take 2019 another #LevelUp together. Can’t wait.”

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve goes down on December 31 at 8/7c on ABC.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Ciara To Co-Host Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve AGAIN! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close