Tekashi69 Cuts Deal To Drop ‘DUMMY BOY’ Album [Listen]

Tekashi69 finessed a way to drop his official debut album, DUMMY BOY, despite being behind the bars.

According to TMZ, the album got delayed due to a disagreement with original distributors Capitol Music Group and Caroline after the project leaked online. However, Tekashi got the Create Music Group, which manages his publishing, to sweep in and take over on that front.

Here’s the thing, though. The feds have reportedly seized all of Tekashi’s bank accounts. And if they were to say Tekashi can’t earn profits from his crimes—see: his social media and surely lyrics will be considered evidence—they could probably snatch his earning from the album, too.

Anyway, you can stream DUMMY BOY below. Whether or not his earnings from the project will make it to his defense fund for federal racketeering charges, we’ll have to wait and see.

Photo: Getty

