Happy Birthday: Trey Songz Releases Two New Albums!

Trey Songz celebrated the arrival of his 34th year with the release of two new works. The Petersburg, Virginia native dropped 11 and 28 today (11/28) to the surprise of fans everywhere. The new works are exclusively available on streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify.

RELATED: 7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA

11 features 10 tracks. He appears solo in all of them except one, “Shootin Shots that features Ty Dolla$ign and Tory Lanez.

 

28 also features 10 tracks including the previously released “How Dat Sound” with 2Chainz and Yo Gotti. 28 is packed with appearances from artists like Dave East, Jacquees, Jeremih and more.

 

Happy Birthday: Trey Songz Releases Two New Albums! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

