Will Smith Fights Back Tears Explaining Relationship With Son Trey [VIDEO]

Will Smith has been more than open discussing the love he has for his family and especially his kids. When it comes to his oldest son Trey, Smith admits that the pair struggled to find a relationship after Smith divorced Trey’s mother, actress Sheree Zampino.

“I’m in Abu Dhabi at the F1 [Formula 1 Grande Prix]. I brought my son, Trey,” he explained on his Instagram account which has more than 25 million followers. “We’ve been hanging and I usually take my kids separately on stuff so they have their individual daddy time.”

This particular visit though touched Trey to let his father know something that almost brought Will to tears.

“So we’ve been doing this, hanging at the F1, and he said, ‘You know what dad? I just realized you’re not just my dad. I’m pretty sure you’re my best friend. “I was like, [exhales], ‘Yeah man, prolly. Prolly.’“

Smith, who turned 50 this past September remarked even further on the caption writing, “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother [actress Sheree Zampino]. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!”

Trey of course commented,  “Awwwww shucks ♥ you too big guy.”

The pair along with Smith’s ex-wife Sheree are in a much happier space than they were. Earlier this month, Smith wished his ex-wife a happy birthday with a touching post on Instagram. She was also on hand for his 50th birthday extravaganza when he bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

“Happy Bday, @shereezampino,” he wrote alongside a throwback image of the trio together. “#BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree.”

12.19.16
