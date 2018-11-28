Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]

” data-medium-file=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/15009909447003.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/15009909447003.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-1801505″ src=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/15009909447003.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute – Arrivals” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly three weeks ago. Now, Kenya has the internet talking after she posted her post-baby body.

On social media she said, “#3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection #teamnosleep…The SnapBack is real! LOL. I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love#family.”

Ain’t no shame in Kenya Moore’s snapback game! The new mama captioned the photo “#47yearoldsnapback”. We see you! https://t.co/i3MGoEBkUU (📷: Kenya Moore) pic.twitter.com/BUzPrnXpCC — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) November 27, 2018

Moreover, according to Bossip the reality star is still recovering from her cesarean section that took nearly three hours. Keep up the great work Kenya Moore and enjoy being a mommy!

See photos of Kenya Moore’s baby shower below!

