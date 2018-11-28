CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Rickey Smiley Prepares For His Grandfather’s Death

4 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via TV One:

Rickey Smiley took to Facebook Live to reveal his grandfather, Ernest Smiley, is “in the beginning stages of making his transition” of life on Wednesday (November 28) morning. While broadcasting from his Alabama home, the comedian talked about his grandfather’s impact on his life and the many family members around him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As documented on TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real, we’ve captured the different stages of his health. On Tuesday, we saw Rickey, Ms. Janie and Ms. Pat join granddad Ernest at his hospital bed just to bring him some laughter. We see his granddad light up once Ms. Janie entered the room ready to crack jokes.

Rickey Smiley went on to express how he isn’t the only person dealing with losing a loved one and wants everyone to think of the mother of a young black man killed at an Alabama Mall at the hands of police. We want to see our thoughts and prayers to the family during this time of sadness.

See his Facebook message below:

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Prepares For His Grandfather’s Death was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close