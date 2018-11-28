Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Will Never Divorce Will Smith, Tyrese Wins His Court Case & More

Things are heating up on “Red Table Talk” talk this season. Will Smith joined the ladies and while there discussed his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, his kids, career and more.

While there he admitted to having unrealistic expectations about his marriage to Jada and she spoke out about never leaving him. Although the couple have separated a couple of times she said she is in this marriage forever.

In other news, Tyrese Gibson won his day in court against his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. He won’t have to give extra money to her to shop and do other things that doesn’t benefit their daughter.

Lastly, Tamar Braxton is back to making music again. This past weekend she released her new single and Gary With Da Tea is loving it.

See photos of Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith below!

