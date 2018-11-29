CLOSE
Jay Rock & Tee Grizzley “Sh*t Real,” Kooda B “Quagmire” & More | Daily Visuals 11.28.18

Jay Rock and Tee Grizzley dip on some gun toting women and Kooda B throws up his flag and his hood. Today's Daily Visuals.

Jay Rock’s 2018 grind is one to be admired and if you still, after all this time, still ain’t listen to Redemption then you’re the one Jeru The Damaja was talking about on “Ya Playin’ Yaself.”

Today though the TDE rapper comes through with a visual for a non album cut in “Sh*t Real” in which he and Tee Grizzley find themselves on the run after Tee gets into a shoot out with a half-naked woman. Kinda makes you wonder why they ain’t surrender and let mami have her way with them, but hood situations almost never turn into “Dear Penthouse” material.

Back in New York Kooda B goes from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s hype dancer to his own artist while calling for 6ix9ine’s freedom in his clip to “Quagmire.” Things ain’t looking too good for Kooda B’s man, b.

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Skylar Stecker, Blake featuring YBN Almighty Jay, and more.

JAY ROCK FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “SH*T REAL”

KOODA B – “QUAGMIRE”

SKYLAR STECKER – “DON’T TEST ME”

BLAKE FT. YBN ALMIGHTY JAY – “HOW I’M COMING”

TYLA YAWEH – “GEMINI”

YUNG TORY & FENIX FLEXIN – “NETFLIX & CHILL”

