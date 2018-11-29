How To Reset Your Body After Gaining Weight During The Holiday

11.29.18
It’s the holiday season and as we celebrate being around friends and family sometimes we tend eat more. Maria More wants to make sure we’re training ourselves to reset our bodies after the holiday.

Intermittent fasting is something a lot of people do, but Maria mentioned that some of us might be doing it at the wrong time. A piece of advice she gave is that we ned to know what time our body is burning fat the most.

Nevertheless, a lot of us enjoy snacks, desserts and we must lower the amount of carbs we eat. Maria also mentioned to get all that unhealthy food out the house.

Make sure you listen up top to other tips from Maria More!

