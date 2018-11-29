Ava DuVernay Inks $100 Million Multi-Year TV Deal With Warner Bros.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

After being named one of Hollywood’s Most Powerful People in Entertainment, Ava DuVernay has just made another major power play. The Emmy-award winning filmmaker has just secured a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. (WBTV) to the tune of $100 million.

The new deal includes the production and development of dramas, comedies, documentaries, digital content, event projects, and longer-form projects across multiple platforms. That means we’ll be seeing more projects like A Wrinkle In Time, 13th, Selma and Queen Sugar on cable, premium cable, streaming platforms and more.

“Warner Bros is a terrific partner on matters of visibility + belonging for all kinds + cultures of people, which is our mission at Forward Movement. Couldn’t be happier to call Warner Bros TV my production home.” Thanks for the love and light, folks. Really appreciated. xo, A. pic.twitter.com/5ndgbJd3qL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2018

Congrats, Ava!

