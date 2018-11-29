” data-medium-file=”https://roneb92.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435179691821.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://roneb92.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435179691821.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://roneb92.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435179691821.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival – Weekend 1″ width=”1024″ height=”705″ class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-110949″ /> Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Ever since her split from G-Eazy, Halsey‘s name has been attached to plenty of worthy suitors but it seems that she’s already found somebody, UK musician Yungblud!

Wait, who’s Yungblud you ask? He’s a 21-year-old multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, piano and drums in addition to being a pretty decent singer. You can’t pin him down to one genre as he pretty much touches everything from hard rock to hip-hop to reggae. Plus, he’s got two videos in “Medication” and “Psychotic Kids” that both have over one million views on YouTube.

So yeah, he’s pretty good and talented. And we might have to keep a serious eye on him beyond these Halsey rumors!

RELATED: You Care: G-Eazy And Halsey Break Up, Again

RELATED: Halsey Kicks It With BTS In Seoul [PHOTOS]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

Who Is Halsey’s Reported New Boyfriend Yungblud? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9: