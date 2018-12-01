Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet & How He and Drake Moved On From Their Past

Meek Mill celebrated the release of his highly anticipated album Championships on November 30th, and he took a helicopter back to Philadelphia to come join DJ Bran, his official tour DJ, at Boom 103.9 to discuss the album and much more.
They kicked off the interview with the latest news of the day, Jay Z taking to Twitter to clarify some headlines describing his verse on “What’s Free” as taking “shots” at Kanye West. If you clearly listen and read the lyrics, it doesn’t seem like that, but these were some of the first headlines floating around the internet and social media the morning of the release.
“I didn’t take it as a diss, I took it as, don’t separate us, don’t use Donald Trump to separate two people that came up together in the same camp.” Meek Mill
In the tweet, Jay Z not only told people that the verse didn’t have anything to do with a “diss” towards Kanye, he also prompted people to check out the album and that “Drake and Meek on there together.”
DJ Bran talks with Meek about how the collaboration came out, a few years after the whole Drake vs Meek beef. Meek explains that they reconnected a few months back, and that was about the time Drake brought Meek out during his tour in Boston and Philadelphia.
“We were just waiting for the right moment so everything felt natural.” Meek Mill
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
