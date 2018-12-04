CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

K-Ci From Jodeci & Marvin Sapp Set To Perform, Q Parker, Da Brat & Gia Peppers Will Present At Urban One Honors

1 reads
Leave a comment
U1 Honors: Jermaine Dupri

Source: Urban One Honors / U1 Honors

Marvin Sapp and K-Ci of Jodeci are set to perform this Sunday at Urban One Honors! Sapp will also receive the “Inspirational Impact” award at the Black-Tie event for his musical contributions and impact as a Pastor and Bishop.

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

K-Ci Urban One Honors

Source: Urban One Honors / U1 Honors

K-Ci has wowed crowds with his award voice as a member of the legendary R&B Group Jodeci. Now you will get to see the Grammy Nominated singer solo and live at the inaugural Urban One Honors celebration on December 19th at The Anthem!

Da Brat became the first female rapper to go platinum under the direction of Jermaine Dupri. Da Brat will present the Living Legend award at Urban One Honors, a well-deserved achievement for the founder of So So Def Recordings.

Q Parker Urban One Honors

Source: Urban One Honors / Urban One Honors

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Q Parker Urban One Honors

Source: Urban One Honors / Urban One Honors

112’s Q Parker and Social Media Maven and Hostess Gia Peppers will be on hand to present at Urban One Honors!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

K-Ci From Jodeci & Marvin Sapp Set To Perform, Q Parker, Da Brat & Gia Peppers Will Present At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close