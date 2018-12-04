‘Fortnite’ Addiction Is Real & Putting Kids In Video Game Rehab

Too much of anything is bad for you and that includes video games. There is no denying how popular Fortnite is right now in the world but for some young gamers, the free-to-play game is landing them in video game rehab.

Fortnite addiction is becoming a growing issue, and some parents are finding out it’s a battle they are losing off the rip. Gadget 360 did an eye-opening report highlighting one parent, Debbie Vitany and her fight to wean her 17-year-old son Carson off the addictive game which he spends up to 12 hours a day playing.

In an interview, Vitany explains in detail how difficult breaking her sons Fortnite habit is “We’d made some progress in getting him to cut down his Fortnite hours and get better sleep, but he’s slipped back into his old habits. I’ve never seen a game that has such control over kids’ minds.” Vitany is not alone, herself, other parents teachers and bosses are complaining about the game’s grip it has on its players.

Lorrine Marer, a British behavioral specialist, likens Fortnite’s addictiveness to using drugs saying “this game is like heroin. Once you are hooked, it’s hard to get unhooked.” The seriousness of video-game addiction is apparent due to the surge in parents seeking counseling to help their kids.

Fortnite addiction is not just affecting children though, professional athletes are also feeling the burn. Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price’s love for the game could be the reason behind his wrist injury that sidelined him from making a start against the New York Yankees. NHL franchise The Vancouver Canucks banned Fornite playing while on the road because they had trouble getting players to meetings and dinners.

As a gamer, I’ve spent many hours playing a game, but this is on another level. It looks like the World Health Organization listing “gaming disorder” as a disease for the first time back in June was the right move. Hopefully Epic realizes the seriousness of the problems its game is causing and addresses the issue.

—

Photo: Supplied by WENN

‘Fortnite’ Addiction Is Real & Putting Kids In Video Game Rehab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: