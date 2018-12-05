Celebes Gather In Atlanta For Preview Of New Entertainment Network Cleo TV

___________________________________

ATLANTA, GA – December 4, 2018 – Celebrities, influencers, advertisers and TV executives turned out for TV One ‘s private event held in Atlanta to celebrate and introduce new entertainment network, CLEO TV on Thursday, November 29 . Derived from the name Cleopatra, CLEO TV is an aspirational lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. The network promises a unique and diverse lineup of short and long-form programming that reflects the multifaceted interests of this generation. With a bold, fearless and fresh take, CLEO TV gives multicultural young women a destination for content centered around travel, home design, relationships, finances, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more. CLEO TV will be broadly distributed on Comcast Xfinity beginning January 19, 2019 , with additional affiliate distribution agreements to be announced in the coming months.

Launching in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. Derived from the name Cleopatra, one of the most powerful, trendsetting, rule-breaking and iconic women in history, CLEO TV will offer quality content that defies negative and cultural stereotypes of today’s modern women. The network promises a unique and diverse offering of short-form and long-form content including travel, home design, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more. CLEO TV is fully owned by TV One, LLC, a brand of Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences. CLEO TV will join the roster of Urban One, Inc.’s brands including TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital, One Solution and R1 Digital. Visit www.mycleo.tv for more information.