Gary’s Tea: Ciara Is Taking Future To Court Over Son’s Travel Schedule, Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Get Married & More

| 12.12.18
It looks like Ciara is ready to take Future to court. She allegedly is upset because the schedule for Future Jr. isn’t working and he’s terrible at keeping promises to his son.

The singer would like a better schedule as well as possibly get mediation so they can communicate about it better. Rickey Smiley mentioned that with that schedule she can’t dictate where their son can and cannot go, but we will see what happens.

In other news, Nicki Minaj recently celebrated her birthday with her new boo. Word on the street is she’s very happy with him and is talking about marriage as well as having a baby. Nicki dated this young man back in the day and recently got back with him.

    Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of CiCi’s birthday, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2018.

Gary’s Tea: Ciara Is Taking Future To Court Over Son’s Travel Schedule, Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Get Married & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

