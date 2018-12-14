CLOSE
Nancy Wilson Dies At The Age Of 81

Singer, Nancy Wilson died in her home Thursday after suffering from a long illness. According to CNN, the singer from Chillcothe, Ohio was very focused on R&B in the beginning of her career, but then touched on jazz ballads.

Moreover in 1961 she gave fans her hit single, “Guess Who I Saw Today” that made everyone fall in love with her. Her biggest hit “”(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” earned her two Grammy Awards for best R&B recording and rose to the #11 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Nevertheless in the 1990’s she became the host of National Public Radio’s, “Jazz Profiles,” which was a series that featured jazz legends as well as their music legacy.

Her career lasted for over six decades and she retired from live performances in 2011. According to reports she wanted to spend time with her family after retiring.

John Legend wrote on social media, “So sad to hear about the passing of the great Nancy Wilson. She was a magical performer. I’m so glad I was able to spend time with her and hear her beautiful voice in person.”

Lastly, Wilson won’t have a funeral service, but her family will hold a special celebration of her life in her birth month of February.

