Oprah Winfrey & Steve Harvey Shoot Down Oscars Hosting Gig Prospect

As most people know by now, Kevin Hart was set to host the Oscars. He seemed enthusiastic about the prospect but ultimately stepped down from the job after receiving criticism for his past tweets that were deemed homophobic. Finding a replacement for the comedian seems to be quite the feat since the ceremony’s organizers are said to be scrambling now. Many people have been named by the public as potential hosts including Oprah Winfrey and Steve Harvey who have both shot down the suggestion. When asked about playing the role, Oprah smiled and seemed amused by the idea but her answer is clear. She responded with a cutting hand gestures and a simple “no.” READ MORE

