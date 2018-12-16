CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Offset Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Forgiveness [Video]

3 reads
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival

16 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival

Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival

Looks like Offset is willing to do whatever it takes to get Cardi B back. Even if it’s crashing her Rolling Loud set. Because that’s exactly what he did.

The Migos rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage while Cardi B was performing at the festival. Cardi was not feeling it and had Offset and the cake removed from the stage.

Cardi B announced in early December that she would be separating from Offset. The next day she gave us a glimpse of their baby Kulture for the very first time.

Here’s Cardi B’s Reaction

RELATED: All Offset Wants For Christmas Is Cardi Back [Video]

RELATED: Offset Admits He Misses Cardi B, Black Twitter Reminds Him He’s The Reason Why She’s Gone

Watch Offset Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Forgiveness [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close