Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival
Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival
1. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Source:Getty 2 of 16
3. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Source:Getty 3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Source:Getty 14 of 16
15. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Source:Getty 15 of 16
16. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Source:Getty 16 of 16
Looks like Offset is willing to do whatever it takes to get Cardi B back. Even if it’s crashing her Rolling Loud set. Because that’s exactly what he did.
The Migos rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage while Cardi B was performing at the festival. Cardi was not feeling it and had Offset and the cake removed from the stage.
Cardi B announced in early December that she would be separating from Offset. The next day she gave us a glimpse of their baby Kulture for the very first time.
Here’s Cardi B’s Reaction
RELATED: All Offset Wants For Christmas Is Cardi Back [Video]
RELATED: Offset Admits He Misses Cardi B, Black Twitter Reminds Him He’s The Reason Why She’s Gone
Watch Offset Crash Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Forgiveness [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com