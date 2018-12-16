CLOSE
Remy Ma and Papoose Welcome Baby Girl

What's her name? When do we get a photo?

Source: NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Remy Ma and Papoose at 2017 Essence Festival at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

After a difficult labor, rappers and reality stars Remy Ma and Papoose welcomed a new baby girl on Friday night (Dec. 14). 

🙏🏿 #blacklove #thegoldenchild

Pap took to social media to let their fans know it was a “tough labor? but that the Golden Child arrived safe and sound.

He shared the following message on Instagram announcing the child is a girl. “I found a new love!!! Yeahhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!! Thank you Queen @remyma She is beautiful!! Wowwwwwww THE GOLDEN Child IS HERE!!! #thegoldenchild 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Gonna continue, working on me. So I can be a great father. Happy.”

Congrats to the Mackies.

