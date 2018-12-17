CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Alfonso Ribeiro Suing Fortnite Creators Over Carlton Dance

1 reads
Leave a comment
On the Set of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Fortnite is finding itself in legal trouble once again over its pop culture-influence dances.

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Epic Games for allegedly ripping off “The Carlton,” the dance Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character did throughout the series.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the actor said Fortnite released a dance that its characters can perform called the “Fresh emote” and it’s a carbon copy of his cult 90s dance. In order for their character to do the Carlton, they have to pay to download the feature and now Ribeiro is asking to be compensated.

Ribeiro is also reportedly in the middle of copyrighting the Carlton dance so this doesn’t happen again.

Meet Janet Jackson’s Dancers For The Unbreakable Tour!

8 photos Launch gallery

Meet Janet Jackson’s Dancers For The Unbreakable Tour!

Continue reading Meet Janet Jackson’s Dancers For The Unbreakable Tour!

Meet Janet Jackson’s Dancers For The Unbreakable Tour!

 

Alfonso Ribeiro Suing Fortnite Creators Over Carlton Dance was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close