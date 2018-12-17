CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Soulja Boy Announces He’s Starting Own Esports Team, Reveals Ninja As His Mentor

He is looking to launch the team at the top of 2019 that will rival 100 Thieves and Team Liquid.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Soulja Boy Announces He Is Starting His Own Esports Team

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Soulja Boy accomplished a life-long dream of launching his own gaming consoles, now he’s looking to start his own Esports team, and he’s gotten advice from one of the most prominent streamers in the world, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Speaking with TMZ exclusively, Soulja Boy gushed about his love for video games and being able to launch his SouljaGame Console that reportedly plays over 800 Nintendo and PlayStation games. In the video where we point out, he had Nintendo Switch in his hand, Soulja revealed that he was starting his own Esports team at the top of 2019 that will rival 100 Thieves and Team Liquid and under the tutelage of Ninja.

Per TMZ:

Soulja says he’s looking to make an even bigger dent in the video game world — launching his own organization to rival giants like Team Liquid and 100 Thieves. 

“We’re gonna be finding talent, hiring talent,” Soulja says … noting plans to create squads for Fortnite, Call of Duty, Counterstrike and more. 

As for Ninja, Soulja says gaming’s biggest star is one of his good friends and has taught a lot about the business. 

But, he also knows hiring Ninja to play for him would cost a FORTUNE. 

Sounds good, we wished he would have connected with Dominique “SonicFox” McLean who took home the Best Esports Player award from this year’s Game Awards show.

But we hope Soulja comprises his team of Black and other people of color who game. There are plenty out there to choose from, we will be keeping our eyes on this situation as it unfolds.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

Soulja Boy Announces He’s Starting Own Esports Team, Reveals Ninja As His Mentor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close