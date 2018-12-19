Rapper Juelz Santana Sentenced To 27 Months In Fed Prison For Gun & Drug Charges

Juelz Santana will be spending the next 2 plus years in jail. The Dipset rapper was sentenced to 27 months in prison and one year of supervised release after accepting a plea deal for bringing his gun to Newark Airport.
Santana, real name Laron James was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He eventually pled guilty to .unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Juelz was just recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Love & Hip-Hop star Kimbella. No word on when he will have to turn himself in.
