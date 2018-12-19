CLOSE
Rapper Juelz Santana Sentenced To 27 Months In Fed Prison For Gun & Drug Charges

Dipset, Cam'ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival

Juelz Santana will be spending the next 2 plus years in jail. The Dipset rapper was sentenced to 27 months in prison and one year of supervised release after accepting a plea deal for bringing his gun to Newark Airport.

Santana, real name Laron James was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He eventually pled guilty to .unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Juelz was just recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Love & Hip-Hop star Kimbella. No word on when he will have to turn himself in.

Juelz Santana and Kimbella are making the most of their remaining time together before the rapper goes to prison. The engaged couple recently released photos from their engagement shoot for magazine The B Collective. Kimbella is dolled up in a Pantora Bridal gown in the elegant images shot by Stanley Babb. She stepped out of the gown and lipped into a curve-hugging red gown by the Jessica Angel Collection. We’re currently watching Juelz and Kimbella’s strained romance on Love & Hip Hop. The Dipset rapper reportedly accepted a plea deal for a crime committed in March when he brought a loaded gun into Newark airport. An unprescribed bottle of Oxycodone was also found in his luggage. The Internet had a visceral reaction to Juelz’s proposal to Kimbella and many felt it was a desperate attempt by the rapper to lock his woman down prior to his sentencing. Despite the negativity surrounding their relationship, Kimbella is standing by his side. Check out their engagement photos, below:  

 

