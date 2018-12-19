CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Top R&B Songs of 2018

1 reads
Leave a comment
Toni Braxton performing live at Hard Rock Live!

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

We’re celebrating the hottest in adult R&B airplay for 2018.

Several R&B favorites had huge comebacks this year, including industry vets Toni Braxton, Peabo Bryson, Tamia, and Keith Sweat.

Braxton’s single “Long as I Live” had her sitting pretty at the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B charts for several weeks. While Tamia thrilled fans with her return to music with her single, “Leave It Smokin’.”

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2018 was also a good year for quite a few future R&B legends. Newcomer Ella Mai dominated urban airwaves with her runaway hit, “Boo’d Up.”

Childish Gambino helped us say goodbye to warm weather with a little “Summertime Magic.”

As Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. captivated music-lovers with their collaboration, “Best Part.”

See our full list of top musical movers and shakers of 2018:

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Ella Mai — “Trip”

 

Childish Gambino — “Summertime Magic”

 

Kenny Lattimore — “Stay On Your Mind”

 

Raheem DeVaughn — “Don’t Come Easy”

 

Mariah Carey — “With You”

 

Top R&B Songs of 2018 was originally published on kissrichmond.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close