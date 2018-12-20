Leah’s Lemonade: Leaked Emails Show The Kardashians Plotting Against Blac Chyna

We’re sending light and love to Remy Ma. The rapper was rushed to the hospital for excessive bleeding after the birth of her baby girl earlier this week. The “Shether” rapper had emergency surgery to stop the bleeding and other “post birth complications.” She also received a blood transfusion after major blood lost. We don’t know the name of their baby but her husband Papoose has coined this baby their “Golden child.” According to TMZ the surgery was successful and she’s healing currently.

Now to this Kardashian and Blac Chyna lemonade…Grab your cups because this is messy. Blac Chyna is counter-suing Rob, Kylie, Khloe, Kim, and Kris for stopping her back. Long story short Blac Chyna’s lawsuit said that the Kardashian Clan used their power at E Network to manipulate her show being canceled by the network…Most people assumed that was speculation…Well Blac Chyna has the receipts.

She requested documents from the production company that makes “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “Rob & Chyna.” They weren’t giving up details without a fight and a good chunk of money. The Company asked for $126,000 for the documents. It’s not clear if that was Blac Chyna or someone else payed but she got her hands on the documents.

Well those documents spilled some important information that might help back Angela White’s (Blac Chyna’s) case against the Kardashians. Emails were leaked from December of 2016 detailing Kylie and Khloe’s dislike for Blac Chyna. They said that she was destructive and diminished the Kardashian brand. Which was Blac Chyna’s claim for the lawsuit. She said the Kardashians used their power to cancel the show and she was guaranteed a certain amount of Money to participate but she didn’t receive that because the Kardashians plotted against her. The Kardashians claimed that E canceled the show due to poor ratings…These emails might be the missing link to put Blac Chyna’s case.

If you want to know more listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

