Register To Win Tickets To See Gucci Mane Marquee Club at the FOX

Gucci At The Fox

Register to win tickets to see Gucci Mane & Friends, Thursday, December 27th at the Fox Theatre, plus win a pair of passes into the Gucci Mane Marquee Club Pre Party at the Fox Theatre. Hosted by Jay Tek and SammyApproved

MARQUEE CLUB early PRIVATE entry (where this party is) opens at 6:30p and stays open throughout the show and an hour after.

MARQUEE CLUB ACCESS – GUCCI MANE INFORMATION:

COST $65/ person on top of their ticket. Must have a concert ticket with your club pass to enter

•             The Marquee Club presented by Lexus is the Fox’s new ultra-premium club space enjoyed by those that really want that VIP experience when seeing a show at the Fox.

•             The cost to access the Marquee Club is $65 on top of your ticket price. You can purchase Marquee Club access as you’re buying your concert ticket as an add-on option in the checkout process OR if you already have concert tickets you can purchase just club access here: http://foxtheatre.org/guccimarqueeclub

•             The Club opens at 6:30pm through a PRIVATE entry in the arcade’s main entrance, (skipping those long security lines! It’s awesome).

•             There will be pre-show dinner (complimentary all you can eat) provided upon entry so come dine with us onsite instead of sitting in traffic!

o             Sample menu here: https://www.foxtheatre.org/assets/doc/December-2018-Menu-28df7ac705.pdf

•             The event will include a HOT 107.9 DJ spinning the entire night as well the event being hosted by HOT 107.9 personalities Jay Tek & Sammy Approved!

•             The club is will remain open throughout the show and after for those that want to come and go as they please. Skip those lobby lines with access to private bars and restrooms in the club!

