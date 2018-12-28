Boosie Left Befuddled After Magician Turns A Dove Into Popeye’s Chicken [Video]

Boosie is back in his feelings again. He recently saw an act of sorcery so epic he was left speechless.

As spotted on Complex the Louisiana rapper hosted his friends and family at “Boosie Estates” for Christmas. The festivities included an abundance of food, drinks, gifts and a private magic show. Being the ever gracious host he let his fans get a taste of the affair via a live stream on his Instagram account.

The illusionist treats the crowd to your standard sleight of hand tricks which impressed everyone in the house. Where things became super interesting is when the performer brought a white dove into his act. He went on to hold the bird to confirm it was indeed alive before placing it in a cage on wheels. He then covers the cage and lights it on fire producing not a dead bird but a box of Popeyes chicken. Yes box and all. Naturally the scheme left all in amazement including BooPac.

You can watch the trick below. Now we’re hungry. SMH.

lol… yall be missing my lives on IG pic.twitter.com/LfenLclihI — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 27, 2018

Martin Berrios Posted December 28, 2018

