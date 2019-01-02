CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Now that he’s a newly married man, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin decided to up the ante on their love by getting tattoos to celebrate their union. It’s been long rumored that Bieber got a face tattoo but tattooist JonBoy posted a rather up-close-and-personal photo of Justin with his new ink: “Grace” which is written in tiny, delicate script font.

Now, JonBoy wasn’t the gentleman who inked Bieber’s face. That honor belongs to Bang Bang, fellow tattooist to the stars. In an interview with Page Six, he revealed that the tattoo was a “nontraditional” couples tattoo for Justin and wifey Hailey.

“They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang said at the time. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it – so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

It’s the latest addition to Bieber’s tattoo collection as he has over 60 different pieces on his body covering his arms, the side of his neck and now face! By comparison, wife Hailey has 19 “little ones” but wants to save space on her body for her kids’ names.

RELATED: BE SOMEONE: The 9 Best Tattoos Of The Unofficial Houston Slogan [PHOTOS]

RELATED: 19 Photos Of Crazy, Cool, Cryptic Celebrity Tattoos

RELATED: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married!

Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close