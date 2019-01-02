CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

White Man Attacks Black McDonalds Employee, She Proceeds To Beat His Ass

21 reads
Leave a comment
Daily Life In New Delhi

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Another day, another attack on a Black woman. A McDonalds’ cashier had to defend herself after being attacked by an irate White man over the placement of straws in the franchise lobby. Viral video of the altercation shows Daniel Willis Taylor grabbing Yasmine James over the counter before fighting him off. Her coworkers appeared to hesitate to intervene.

According to Kinie Biandudi, who recorded the video, an argument between the two grew intense and ultimately physical after Taylor got upset with the worker.

“She told him that it’s the law now that they’re not supposed to have the straws in the lobby,” Biandudi told The Washington Post. “He said there’s no such law.”

The customer reportedly returned and got in another employee’s face before being forced out the establishment.

“He came back in the store and went behind the counter and got in the manager’s face,” Biandudi said. “And another employee, a bigger guy, he actually grabbed the guy and put him outside the door and locked the door.”

Taylor was charged with two counts of simple battery and ordered to stay away from the McDonald’s restaurant and avoid contact with the employee, The Washington Post reports.

In the words of Malcolm X, “The most disrespected woman in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman.”

RELATED STORIES:

Jasmine Robinson Is A Black Woman Fighting For Her Seat At The Political Table

Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She Didn’t Get A Job Because Her Name Is ‘Ghetto’

White Man Attacks Black McDonalds Employee, She Proceeds To Beat His Ass was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close