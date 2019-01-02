White Man Attacks Black McDonalds Employee, She Proceeds To Beat His Ass

Another day, another attack on a Black woman. A McDonalds’ cashier had to defend herself after being attacked by an irate White man over the placement of straws in the franchise lobby. Viral video of the altercation shows Daniel Willis Taylor grabbing Yasmine James over the counter before fighting him off. Her coworkers appeared to hesitate to intervene.

According to Kinie Biandudi, who recorded the video, an argument between the two grew intense and ultimately physical after Taylor got upset with the worker.

“She told him that it’s the law now that they’re not supposed to have the straws in the lobby,” Biandudi told The Washington Post. “He said there’s no such law.”

The customer reportedly returned and got in another employee’s face before being forced out the establishment.

“He came back in the store and went behind the counter and got in the manager’s face,” Biandudi said. “And another employee, a bigger guy, he actually grabbed the guy and put him outside the door and locked the door.”

Taylor was charged with two counts of simple battery and ordered to stay away from the McDonald’s restaurant and avoid contact with the employee, The Washington Post reports.

In the words of Malcolm X, “The most disrespected woman in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman.”

